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pimaCanyon
Apr 16

ugly ugly stuff, but it definitely needs to be aired and acknowledged. Thank you the research you've done to put all this together. There are predators everywhere, but it's especially disturbing to find one preying on the vulnerable, using their hope and trust for personal gain and in the process very likely harming or killing them. Makis is the lowest of the low. I wish he could be arrested, tried and sent to prison for what he's done.

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вℓση∂є вαη∂ιт's avatar
вℓση∂є вαη∂ιт
Apr 18

I’m curious. I had a subscription to Makis on Substack so I could track his unraveling, as you so aptly described it. Today I got a subscription refund & now I can’t find his Substack. Did he block me or shut his page down? BTW, still no verified Florida medical license after claiming his application was approved over 70 days ago.

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