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Timothy Stephens's avatar
Timothy Stephens
Mar 30

Makis strikes me as the kind of person who expects the entire world to conform to his desires and behaviors, and who is both confused and incensed when it does not. Such people cannot be permitted to care for others precisely because they do not care for others.

Excellent journalism here.

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Pamela A Everett Goodman's avatar
Pamela A Everett Goodman
Mar 30

Ah ha haha, ewwww gross man who blocked me on Twitter in 2021 for calling his grift. He’s on all the fav medical bought pharma freedom podcasts 😂 The novirusinc frauds ( which are growing daily) now platform this dude saying “ give him a chance 🤣🤣🤣 yeah, like No fucking way.

That was a doozy Vaet. I’m done for the day now 😆

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