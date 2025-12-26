OpenVAET’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Sasha Latypova, “Open to Debate”... Until It’s Time to Debate
How she tried to shift the story - from “doxxing my children and coworkers” to “5 or 6 lies, debate me”, then to no debate.
Jan 21
•
OpenVAET
19
2
2
The Disastrous Alexandra "Sasha" Latypova
A case study in how bad analysis becomes viral, and poisons accountability
Jan 14
•
OpenVAET
47
108
11
December 2025
The 'Anons Bad' Chorus - Matthew Palleschi Hart, aka "Sense Receptor"
Portrait of a vigorous support of Sasha Latypova, opposing courageously these pesky anons.
Dec 26, 2025
•
OpenVAET
17
6
2
Eugenics - An Overview Of The Practice Of Sterilizing Other Humans
From Ancient Punishments to Modern Bio-politics
Dec 3, 2025
•
OpenVAET
18
3
9
November 2025
The Sum of the Evidence for "Special Batches" in Israel
Amounts to Exactly Zero: A Review of a Fairy Tale of Dubious Origin
Nov 17, 2025
•
OpenVAET
30
3
9
Robert Chandler, MD Speaks Out Against mRNA
Dr. Robert Chandler, MD joins me for the THIRD interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views…
Published on James Roguski
•
Nov 10, 2025
Alexis "Lexi" Budzon, and the failures of Public Health and Drugs safety monitoring
As if mandating unsafe products wasn't enough, the mishandling of data by VAERS is a disaster of incompetence - safety signals detection and analytics…
Nov 4, 2025
•
OpenVAET
and
Melblanca
24
4
9
September 2025
A Conversation With A Chaos Agent: Ethical Skeptic
Sometimes you can't block everyone able to argue...
Sep 24, 2025
•
OpenVAET
28
12
6
US Data: Census Flaws, Alert Signals, Births & Deaths
Why accurate Census data matters for alert signals - plus falling U.S. births and exposing Ethical Skeptic’s fraud.
Sep 22, 2025
•
OpenVAET
17
4
5
August 2025
Pfizer/BioNTech C4591001 Trial - Data Altered Between EUA & BLA Submissions
A brief look at the latest EUA release, resulting in a few additional evidence of blatant data manipulation.
Aug 28, 2025
37
21
12
July 2025
The Trials and Tribulations Of David Cartland
The Trolls and The GMC Tribunals
Published on Shez’s Substack
•
Jul 17, 2025
Jane Ruby Comments On Her Latest Unauthorized Biography
Well, not really… Instead, she is offering us a most hilarious exercise in DARVO and is commenting on a two-year-old paper.
Jul 17, 2025
•
OpenVAET
34
19
12
© 2026 OpenVAET
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts