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Quizitive's avatar
Quizitive
12h

Thank you for this beautiful post in memory of Christine Cotton. My sincere condolences to you.

I have made this website, including translating and summarizing 18 interviews into English. The site is bilingual. Https://ChristineCottonArchive.com

My hope is to make it a true archive of her work because her site could disappear someday. But most of her material is copyrighted. So most of the links point to her site. Just in a more accessible form, I think.

If you know who may be managing her estate I’d like to connect. With permission, I could build full text search of her work, for instance and permanently preserve her work.

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LiMaxiB's avatar
LiMaxiB
11h

Memory Eternal! Such ethical, moral drive to report the truth despite huge odds makes her a saint in my mind! We need to expose the evil we have witnessed these past few years for what it is: greed. Pfizer et al profit unchecked and aided by those in power whose pockets they line. Christine’s strength in this fight is not in vain. Memory Eternal!❤️🌻

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