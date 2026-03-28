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Deep Dive
16h

This is much wisdom in this post but one can argue that there is too little context, or at least too little when viewed by an outsider. Like a poem, it seems meant for all people in all eras, rather than for some people, in some situation or circumstance. Just like a poem, it is long on truth, but short on context.

For a non-insider, who is it that you refer to when you mention "Lexi"? I can see the screenshot you added -- and I presume that it pictures "Lexi" -- but as you wisely said, screenshots can never replace argument.

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