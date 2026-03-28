People who speak in the name of truth and freedom often present themselves as beyond suspicion - they are offended by the very idea that their integrity could be questioned. They frame themselves as brave dissenters, independent thinkers, or defenders of the public against powerful institutions.

But that is exactly why they deserve scrutiny.

Claiming to fight for truth is not proof that someone is telling it. Claiming to defend freedom is not evidence of integrity, rigor, or good judgment. In fact, the stronger the moral branding, the more careful we should be.

Over the last several years, many people lost trust in institutions that were supposed to be transparent, accountable, and evidence-based. Public health agencies, major media outlets, regulators, and political leaders often appeared inconsistent, defensive, or openly partisan. For many observers, that collapse in trust created a vacuum, and into that vacuum stepped a new class of voices promising honesty, courage, and independence.

Some of those voices did important work. They asked necessary questions, challenged weak arguments, exposed contradictions, and defended the principle that open debate matters. But alongside careful critics came a different type of figure: people who learned that distrust itself could be monetized, weaponized, and turned into identity.

That is where scrutiny becomes essential.

A person does not become reliable merely by opposing the establishment. Being dismissed, censored, or unpopular does not automatically make someone right. Nor does passionate rhetoric, outsider status, or - particularly - a large following. Bad institutions can be opposed by bad actors. False certainty can flourish outside official channels just as easily as within them.

This is one of the easiest traps to fall into in any dissident movement: the assumption that “our side” is closer to the truth simply because it is resisting power. But truth is not tribal. It does not change depending on who says it, who shares it, or who benefits from it. It has to be pursued through standards that apply equally to allies and opponents alike.

Those standards are not mysterious. We should be wary when screenshots replace sources, when emotion replaces argument, when suspicion outruns evidence, and when certainty grows even as the facts remain thin. We should pay attention when a public figure never corrects errors, never narrows claims, and never defends its arguments after being challenged. We should notice when a brand is built less on inquiry than on escalation.

That kind of behavior does tremendous damage. It confuses audiences who are already trying to navigate institutional failure. It discredits legitimate criticism by mixing it with exaggeration. It turns skepticism into performance. And it makes serious inquiry harder, not easier, because noise can protect falsehood just as effectively as censorship can.

If dissent is serious about achieving real-world change, it must hold itself to standards that survive contact with the world beyond its own audience. Its claims must be factual, disciplined, and capable of withstanding scrutiny from opponents, from courts, from science, and from any fair-minded inquiry. If our arguments fail the moment they are tested outside our own circles, then they will not deliver accountability, or reparations. They will only discredit the very cause they claim to serve.

A movement that says it cares about truth should - therefore - care deeply about method. It should reward restraint, precision, correction, and evidence. It should be willing to say, “This part is true, this part remains unproven, and this claim goes too far.” Without that discipline, the language of truth becomes branding, and the pretense of freedom becomes cover.

The real test is simple: do we apply the same standards to people we agree with as we apply to the institutions we distrust?

If the answer is no, then we are not defending truth. We are defending identity. And once that happens, freedom of thought gives way to faction, applause, and belief by affiliation.

People who claim to fight for truth and freedom should not be trusted less because they dissent. But they should never be trusted automatically because they do. If anything, they should be examined more carefully, because the stakes are high, the incentives powerful, and moral language can hide intellectual carelessness as easily as it can express conviction.

Why does all of this matter? Because behind the slogans, the factions, and the reputational games are people like Lexi and families like hers, left to carry losses that cannot be undone. When serious questions surround injury, coercion, adverse outcomes, and institutional failure, transparency is not optional, and accountability is not a luxury. They are the minimum owed to those who were harmed, to their families, and to the public. If the facts are strong, they should withstand scrutiny. If they do not, they should be corrected. But where there has been so much loss, uncertainty, and evidence demanding examination, silence and evasion are themselves a further betrayal.

Truth is not protected by loyalty. It is protected by scrutiny. So we will continue to make ourselves unpopular on this publication by scrutinizing even those among our allies who, after deep examination, prove more toxic than useful to our only end goals: obtaining reparations for those who were harmed, and restoring transparency.